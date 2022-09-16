Bigg Boss 16 Starts From 1 October: List of Contestants To Join the New Season

The popular show on Colors channel Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan is coming back soon with an interesting season 16. Every year, viewers are excited about the new season and the list of contestants, with this year being no different.

People have been waiting since a long time to know the premiere date and the concept of Bigg Boss Season 16. Though the channel has not revealed the official premiere date of Bigg Boss 16 yet, it is likely that the show will start on Saturday, 1 October 2022.

Salman Khan will again host Bigg Boss like every year and fans are very excited about that . The channel has released an official promo in which Salman Khan is saying 'Iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge'. Another teaser is doing the rounds on the internet in which the actor is saying "Rule yeh hai ki koi rules nahi hai (The rule is that there are no rules.)"