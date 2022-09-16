Bigg Boss 16 Starts From 1 October: List of Contestants To Join the New Season

Bigg Boss Season 16 Premiers on 1 October 2022. Check out the list of contestants, including top celebrities, that will likely participate in the upcoming season.
The popular show on Colors channel Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan is coming back soon with an interesting season 16. Every year, viewers are excited about the new season and the list of contestants, with this year being no different.
People have been waiting since a long time to know the premiere date and the concept of Bigg Boss Season 16. Though the channel has not revealed the official premiere date of Bigg Boss 16 yet, it is likely that the show will start on Saturday, 1 October 2022.
Salman Khan will again host Bigg Boss like every year and fans are very excited about that . The channel has released an official promo in which Salman Khan is saying 'Iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge'. Another teaser is doing the rounds on the internet in which the actor is saying "Rule yeh hai ki koi rules nahi hai (The rule is that there are no rules.)"
Like every year, Colors has not officially revealed the full list of contestants, including famous celebrities, that will participate in the new season of Bigg Boss. But according to many media reports, the following contestants have been approached for the show and might participate in the upcoming Bigg Boss 16.
Vivian Dsena
Jannat Zubair
Munawar Faruqui
Shivangi Joshi
Shivin Narang
Divyanka Tripathi
Kanika Mann
Arjun Bijlani
Faisal Shaikh
Poonam Pandey
Rajeev Sen
Charu Asopa
Tina Dutta
Munmun Dutta
Harshad Chopra
Farmani Naaz
Paras Kalnawat
