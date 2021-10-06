House of the Dragon Teaser: Game of Thrones Spin-off With ‘Gods, Kings, Fire'

The Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon follows the story of the fall of House Targaryen.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
HBO Max dropped the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off titled House of the Dragon. The spin-off is set ‘200 years before the fall of the throne’ and follows the House Targaryen. The show is based on George RR Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’.
HBO Max shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood. @HouseOfDragon is coming to HBO Max in 2022. #HouseoftheDragon,"
The teaser features glimpses of fighting sequences and jousting tournaments. The show will also chronicle the events that led to the ‘Dance of the Dragons’, the Targaryen civil war. The ‘Dance of the Dragons’ was a war of succession between Aegon II and his half-sister Rhaenyra over their father Viserys’ throne.
The teaser for the 10-episode series was unveiled by HBO Max during a launch event in Europe. It was also announced that the show will release in 2022. The teaser features a voiceover by Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, saying, “Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did.”
The teaser also features John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, and Savannah Steyn as Lady Leana Velaryon.
Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are show-runners. They also serve as co-producers with Vince and Martin Gerardis. House of the Dragon has been created by Martin Gerardis and Ryan Condal.
The show also stars Emma D’Arcy (as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) Matt Smith, Paddy Considine (as Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower, Hand of the King), and Fabien Frankel among others.
