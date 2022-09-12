'Bigg Boss' Season 16 Teaser: Salman Khan Says Bigg Boss Will Play His Own Game
The premiere date for the show is yet to be disclosed.
Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss on Colors. The channel unveiled the first teaser for the show on Sunday. Last season Salman Khan also hosted a reality TV show. And the show is back in the 16th season.
Colours TV took to Instagram and captioned the teaser as, “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!”
The teaser spoke about the journey of Bigg Boss, 15 years on. How it has seen people play the game on their own accord. But Salman was quick to point out that this time, Bigg Boss, will play its own game and might just be an active participant.
However, not much in known about this season. The contestants' names have also not been disclosed. And when the season will premiere also remains to be seen.
