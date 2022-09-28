Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List: Confirmed Contestants; Check Latest Details Here

Bigg Boss 16 contestants list is mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The most popular reality show on television, Bigg Boss, is all set to officially premiere on 1 October 2022. It is important to note that the Bigg Boss 16 contestants list has been finalised. On Tuesday, 27 September, Salman Khan interacted with the media and revealed information about the reality show. Everyone should note that Salman Khan will host the upcoming season as well. People are extremely excited to watch Bigg Boss 16. They are waiting to know the contestants.
Finally, the wait is over. The Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been revealed by Salman Khan during the media interaction. People will get to know more about the contestants soon. Interested viewers should remember that the show will premiere on 1 October on Colors TV. They must keep an eye out to know about the upcoming season.
Here is everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. We will give you all the necessary details that we have.
Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant on the show. He is officially confirmed so viewers will see him in Bigg Boss 16. Apart from Abdu Rozik, the other contestants of the upcoming season are as follows:
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Sumbul Touqueer
Soundarya Sharma
Gori Nagori
Tina Dutta
Sreejita De
Chandni Sharma
Gautam Vig
Shalin Bhanot
These are all the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The upcoming season is going to be more fun and people are excited to watch these contestants be a part of the show.
It is important to note that the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on 1 and 2 October 2022. Viewers should remember the dates if they want to see the premiere.
The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. Salman Khan will come on Friday and Saturday to grill the contestants.
