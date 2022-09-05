ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Carrying a Glass of Water in His Pocket Leaves Twitter Speechless

"Bhai dil mein aate hai, samaj mein nahi," wrote a user.

Salman Khan Carrying a Glass of Water in His Pocket Leaves Twitter Speechless
Salman Khan is known for his bizarre yet “cool” mannerism that go viral online from time to time. Whether it is his tweets or his actions in general, his fans cannot stop obsessing over them, and other users are just overall confused.

In a similar incident that went viral recently, Khan is seen carrying a glass of water in his pocket. No, not even a bottle. Literally one glass filled with water. He is pictured getting out of his car with the glass in his pocket and users online have found themselve laughing and being confused at his action at the same time.

Here are some reactions to the video:

