Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma Captures The Plight Of A Delivery Man, Fans React

Zwigato Trailer
(Photo: Youtube)
The trailer for Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato was released recently. The trailer for the film managed to capture the plight of the delivery riders who are caught in the cycle of attempting to keep their ratings up. Kapil Sharma, who is predominantly known for his comedic roles, is now being seen in a new avatar.
The trailer opens to Shahana Goswami's character suggesting that Kapil Sharma go back to working at the factory. The reason being that that job there was more straight forward. The trailer continues to underline the various struggles of the delivery rider.
The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received positive reviews. It is jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The film also stars Shahana Goswami.
Many fans took to social media to react to the trailer of the film.
One user went on to write, "From frustration to disgust to pettiness you portrayed all the emotions amazingly! #Zwigato deserves the recognition it is getting It will be getting all the success around the world Am SO PROUD Sharmaji @KapilSharmaK9"
Another user wrote, on the other end,"#Zwigato is the reality of every delivery person out there. Their circumstances are something to not be overlooked."
One more usercomplimented the trailer of the film stating, "the trailer is so amazing!! Looking forward."
Others also reacted to the trailer of the film.
