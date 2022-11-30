Bigg Boss 16, 30 November, Episode 61 Written Updates: Love Is in the Air

Bigg Boss 16, 30 November, Episode 61 Full Written Update: Love Is in the Air - Shalin & Tina.
(Photo: ColorsTV Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 30 November Episode 61 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 29 November 2022, Golden Guys entered the Bigg Boss house for a special task. The housemates have to find a 7 digit passcode to earn the lost 25 lakh rupees and make the prize money back to 50 lakhs. Golden Guys will be an important part of this task and will stay in the BB house for few days.
Sajid was given a task by Bigg Boss in which he had to cook a dish for him. Golden Guys liked the dish and housemates got an opportunity to win the first passcode.
A tiff was seen between Shalin & Tina and Priyanka and Ankit. Let us read about what will happen in today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 30 November 2022.
The episode starts with the morning Bigg Boss anthem. Housemates sing and dance together. Tina and Golden Guys are sitting together in the garden. Tina asks them which contestant is your favourite in this season so far? Sunny replies Archana, Priyanka, and you are looking good so far in this season and audience is loving you. Archana also joins them and says I know I am everyone's favourite.
Tina again asks them, how was Soundarya and Gautam's love story looking outside, fake or true. Sunny replies it was looking good. Archana makes fun and laughs. Sunny tells Tina that you always seem to be pushing Shalin away and it looks he is hovering over you every time. He adds, MC Stan is most popular on social media.
Archana goes to Priyanka and tells him that Sunny said MC Stan is going viral on social media. Priyanka says he always says I want to go home and does nothing how come he is popular on the internet. Archana says even I am surprised, I was expecting at least you will be trending if not me.
