Bigg Boss 16, 28 November 2022 Monday E59: Nomination Special - Written Update

Bigg Boss 16, 28 November 2022 E59 Monday, Nomination Special - Full Written Update.
(Photo: ColorsTV Instagram)
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday, 27 November 2022, Archana, Priyanka, Soundarya, and Shalin were punished by Bigg Boss for sleeping during day. They were supposed to sit on a chair one at a time and housemates had to splash cold water on them. Archana refused to perform the task saying it will affect her health. Bigg Boss got furious and took away half of the ration from the housemates.
It was Tina's birthday and Nimrit, Sajid and others surprised her with a cute birthday wish written with toilet papers on the pool side. Shalin also surprised Tina by writing a special message on the mirror.
Let's read about what will happen in today's episode on 28 November 2022.
The episode started with the morning Bigg Boss anthem. Sajid wishes happy birthday to Tina. Shiv, Nimrit, Stan, and Sumbul are discussing about who will be the next captain of the house. Shiv tells them if Tina didn't become the captain, she will be mad at all of us.
Shalin is talking to Priyanka and tells her that she and Ankit should talk to Sumbul so that she doesn't feel left out. Priyanka says she is strong. Shalin says Sumbul's dad did extremely wrong and Priyanka agrees.
Nimrit discusses with Soundarya about Tina. She says Tina and Shalin are playing smart. Nimrit says, Tina is just with us for her selfish reasons and is making deals always.
Bigg Boss calls all the contestants in the living room. He says, since all of you have decided and made plans who should be the next captain of the house, there is no point in giving you a task when the result will be same as you have planned.
Bigg Boss calls Shiv in the confession room and asks him who should be next captain of the house? Shiv replies Nimrit saying he trusts her more than Tina and wants Nimrit to prove herself like she did as a captain in the beginning of the show.
Archana, Priyanka, and Soundarya say, we do not agree because Tina should be the captain as she did not get any chance yet. Shiv comes out of the confession room and Archana confronts him saying why he didn't took his name for captaincy. Shiv replies, Nimrit is my friend and I trust her more than Tina.
Tina is very upset about not being the captain. She expresses her anger in front of Shalin. Tina says, Shalin I am happy at least I got to know the real faces of Nimrit and Shiv. She praises Priyanka and Archana for supporting her.
Tina confronts Shiv and Nimrit for not supporting her. Nimrit says, me and Shiv were also interested in captaincy, Tina gets angry and walks aways. Tina tells Shalin that I did a mistake for trusting Nimrit, Shiv and others. She says I will teach them a good lesson and will not let Nimrit to be a captain for more than 3 days.
Shiv tells Nimrit, Sajid, Stan, and Sumbul that he never trusted Tina. He says she was just making deals with us and was never a real friend. Shiv says, If she was a real friend, how come she gave up her friendship for just a captaincy.
Tina tells Shalin that it was her birthday and she wanted to be the captain but Nimrit and Shiv disappointed her. She says she will never fight for the captaincy again and will teach Nimrit and others a good lesson.
Bigg Boss calls Tina in the confession room and has got a birthday cake for her. Bigg Boss tells Tina to give him a gossip. Tina tells him about how much she is disappointed for not becoming the captain. Bigg Boss says, failure is a good lesson and Tina agrees. Tina cuts the cake and tells Bigg Boss that she would not take the cake inside the house as they are not her friends but later changes her mind.
Bigg Boss calls all the housemates in the garden area, where there is set up for a new nomination task called 'Bigg Boss War Zone." The task will be between team of 7, including Sajid, Sumbul, Stan, Tina, Shalin, Shiv, and Abdu and team of 4, including Priyanka, Archana, Ankit, and Soundarya. Nimrit will is the captain so she will not be nominated.
In each round, Nimrit will spin a wheel of chance and announce which teams gets the chance to participate first. There will be gate keeper in each round, who will get an opportunity to nominate a contestant. Nimrit will blast a mine once a housemate is nominated.
In the first round, Shalin becomes the gate keeper from team of 7 and he nominates Sumbul saying her father will save her from the elimination. Sumbul gets angry and says, are you nominating me or my father. She says atleast you should have given a valid reason.
In the second round, Archana becomes the gate keeper from team of 4 and nominates Shiv saying he has been unfair captain and only supports his friends.
In the third round, Priyanka becomes gate keeper from the room of 4 and she nominates Sajid saying he is the mastermind and he should be nominated so that his friends learn to play alone.
In the fourth round, Soundarya gets a chance to become the gate keeper and she nominates Shalin saying he nominated Gautam and also he is not loyal towards his team during the tasks.
In the fifth round, Shiv becomes a gate keeper and nominates Priyanka.
In the sixth round, Ankit becomes gate keeper and nominates Tina.
Bigg Boss announces, Tina, Shalin, Shiv, Priyanka, Sajid, Sumbul, and Stan are nominated for this week.
Sumbul discusses with Sajid about Shalin's reason of nominating her. She says it was a stupid reason and he has no brains. Sumbul says he should not torture me for something that my dad said.
Archana asks Tina, why didn't she share her birthday cake with the housemates. She lies saying I asked Bigg Boss not to send a cake and therefore there is no cake. Tina says her dog just passed away, therefore she doesn't feel like cutting the cake.
Later, Tina shares her birthday cake with Sajid and other housemates. Nimrit and Shiv refuse to have the Tina's birthday cake. Tina cries in front of Shalin and says she is very hurt that Stan and Nimrit did not come to wish me on my birthday. Tina says one of my friends told me not to trust anyone in the house and I think she was right.
Soundarya and Ankit discuss about Tina's fight with Shiv and Nimrit. Ankit says, it is fake and they will patch up soon as they need each other for numbers, Soundarya agrees to Ankit.
Episode ends here.
