Bigg Boss 16, 15 December, Episode 76 Written Update: Housemates Got Emotional

The episode starts with morning Bigg Boss anthem. MC Stan talks to Abdu about his feelings about Nimrit. Abdu says he is no longer in love with her and she is just a friend, Shiv also joins their conversation and tells Abdu that he has many options in Dubai and America and should not be mad after Nimrit.

Archana and Priyanka again get into a heated argument over chopping in the kitchen. Both pass some harsh comments to each other. Archana accuses Priyanka of making extra food for her and Ankit. Annoyed by Archana's words, Priyanka cries inconsolably and pledges to not to talk to her ever again. Ankit comforts Priyanka saying do not give any importance to Archana because she doesn't deserve.

Priyanka talks to Soundarya and tells her that Archana gets into a fight with me whenever I am being assigned kitchen duties. Priyanka says, I will not do the kitchen duties from now onwards.

Sajid, Nimrit, and Shiv make fun of Archana and Priyanka's fight and all of them think that they are just pretending to be fighting just to stay in the limelight.