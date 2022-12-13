Bigg Boss 16, 13 December, Episode 74 Written Update: Nomination Special
(Photo: ColorsTV Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 13 December 2022, Episode 74 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Monday, 12 December 2022, Sumbul, Soundarya, and Tina became the three captains of the house.
Ankit and Priyanka were annoyed with Sajid for unfairly supporting Nimrit and Shiv during the captaincy task. Shalin and Tina were seen at logger heads.
Sajid suggested Shalin to stay away from Sumbul because of her dad. Shalin said, I will make sure that I don't talk to her again.
Let us see what happened in today's episode on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.
The episode starts with the Zumba session of contestants. All housemates enjoy the Zumba except Sajid and Stan who didn't participate.
Tina asks Shalin about breakfast but he didn't talk to her properly. Annoyed by Shalin's behavior Tina walks away.
Sumbul comes to Soundarya and complains about Sreejita cooking in the kitchen. Soundarya talks to Sreejita and says, do not cook right now because it is Nimrit's duty right now.
Sreejita and Soundarya bitch about Sumbul. Both feel that Sumbul is manipulative and talks behind people's back.
Archana gets into a tiff with Sumbul over cooking in the kitchen. Sumbul says it is Nimrit's turn to cook so you can not come in between to make tea. Soundarya also tells Archana to wait for a bit but Archana is in no mood to listen to anyone and says she won't leave until she is done with preparing her tea.
Nimrit gets annoyed and says I am not good at culinary but people here keep disturbing me and therefore the breakfast will be late today. Priyanka taunts Nimrit for taking too long to make the breakfast but Abdu comes to rescue. Irritated by Abdu's interference, Priyanka reprimands him saying you don't need to intervene unnecessarily.
Priyanka shares with Shalin about Abdu's behavior and says she will not tolerate it any more. She says I have treated Abdu nicely so far but it is getting annoying now.
Vikas tells Shalin and Tina to sort out their differences but both are not ready.
Sajid and Abdu are sleeping in front of Sumbul and Bigg Boss reprimands her saying she has a responsibility as a captain but she doesn't seem to care.
Bigg Boss calls all the contestants into the living room and tells them about the buzzer. A buzzer is kept in the living room and the three captains of the house have to press it whenever Bigg Boss prompts them. Whoever will press the buzzer first will get some special powers.
Soundarya successfully press the buzzer before Tina and Sumbul. Bigg Boss makes fun of Sumbul saying Sajid must be disappointed with her because she could not press the buzzer before Soundarya.
Bigg Boss tells all housemates to gather in the activity area for nomination task. In the nomination task, Soundarya is safe because she won the buzzer task. Vikas and Sreejita are also safe because it is their first week in the house. While Soundarya, Sreejita, and Vikas can not be nominated by other contestants, they can play the nomination task and nominate others.
In the nomination task, housemates have to stand in front of the buzzers. Each contestant will be called and in front and whoever wants to nominate him/her has to press the buzzer against him/her and give a reason for nominating that person.
A contestant who will be nominated by 3 or more housemates will be nominated for this week. However, Soundarya has a special power, she can save any three contestants from the nomination even though others nominate him/her.
The nomination task starts with Abdu. Nobody presses buzzer against Abdu and therefore he is safe from the nomination.
Archana is also safe because no one pressed the buzzer against her.
Sumbul is nominated by Archana but she gets saved because only one person pressed the buzzer against her.
Shiv gets nominated by Priyanka, Ankit, Archana, and Vikas. Bigg Boss asks Soundarya if she wants to save Shiv but she refuses.
Shiv, Nimrit, Sajid, Stan, and Sumbul pressed the buzzer against Priyanka but she gets saved from the nominations by Soundarya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)