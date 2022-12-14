Bigg Boss 16, 14 December, Episode 75 Written Update: Archana vs Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16, 14 December, E75 Full Written Update - Archana vs Priyanka.
Bigg Boss 16, 14 December, Episode 75 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, a nomination task was performed by the housemates.
Shalin, Tina, Sajid, and Shiv got nominated for this week while Priyanka, Nimrit, and Ankit were saved by captain Soundarya using her special power.
Sreejita confronted MC Stan for her statement against Priyanka where he said, I don't talk to women. Stan tried to explain but Sreejita was not convinced with her reasoning, which led to a cold war between the two.
Shalin and Tina tried to sort out their differences after they got nominated by other housemates.
Let us read ab out what happened in today's episode on Wednesday, 14 December 2022.
The episode starts with Sajid, Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan having an argument. Sajid asks Nimrit why did Soundarya save her from the nominations when she is in other group. Nimrit replies, she doesn't know but may be Soundarya wanted to return the favor because I made her the captain.
Sajid tells Nimrit that she has double standards because when he saves Ankit, she and Shiv pounce on him saying Ankit is from the opposite group but when Nimrit is friends with Soundarya and even got saved by her, both are okay. Sajid says now I am awake and no one should question my friendship with Ankit.
Shalin and Tina talk about their indifferences. Shalin asks Tina about her reason of being upset with him. Tina says I am concerned about your loyalty. Shalin replies I have always been loyal to you and have always protected you like a good friend. Tina says, why did you get me evicted, this makes Shalin furious and he says some mean words to her. Tina says because of your aggressive behavior no girl would like to be your girlfriend. Shalin says I don't care and Tina walks away.
Abdu is upset with Sajid because the latter doesn't translate him things that he can't understand. Sajid says you understand everything but Abdu denies saying I didn't understand anything when you, Shiv, and Nimrit were discussing about the game. Sajid laughs and calls him mischievous.
Sajid, Shiv, and Stan discuss about Nimrit's game plan. Sajid says Nimrit is a daily soap and plays both sides for her benefit. Shiv says, we don't care how she plays but we have to be careful.
Shalin, Ankit, and Priyanka discuss about Sajid's group. Shalin says we will be more strong if Vikas and Sreejita will join us. It will be seven vs five always.
Sajid talks to Abdu and tells him that Priyanka and others are trying to break their group so that their game will be strong. Sajid says, we are good friends and a strong group. He says you, me, Stan, and Shiv are one group and there is no Nimrit and Sumbul in our group.
Archana is upset with Priyanka's cooking and complains to Ankit but he doesn't entertain her saying you better talk to her directly. Archana says if Bigg Boss gives Priyanka a cooking task saying she will be saved from nominations, she will cook the food for everyone but right now she is throwing tantrums.
Priyanka made breakfast for everyone but Abdu is upset because he feels the food is spicy for him. Sumbul tells Priyanka that she has to make food for Abdu because he can't tolerate spicy food. Priyanka says I will not make if you order me. Sumbul apologizes and says please make food for Abdu.
Abdu tells Shiv and Stan that he is hungry because he can not eat the spicy food made by Priyanka. Shiv says don't worry she will make less spicy food for you and if she doesn't cook for you, we will somehow manage. Priyanka makes food for Abdu and tells him to eat.
Archana and Priyanka get into a squabble over Abdu's food. Archana tells Priyanka that she shouldn't have refused to make Abdu's food because she knows he can't have spicy food. Priyanka replies, I made less spicy food for him. Archana says, you are lazy and don't do the household chores properly. This pisses off Priyanka and she replies to Archana that she never cooks food without assistance. Archana gets furious and uses bad words for Priyanka and calls her a mad dog.
Priyanka says, Archana you have not changed and still use a foul language. Archana says you are mad and keep barking whole day. Archana says 'Talk to my Leg' to Priyanka.
Seeing Archana and Priyanka fighting like cats and dogs, Shiv, Nimrit, Stan, Sumbul, and Abdu were left into splits. The fight continues for a long time.
Bigg Boss calls all the housemates in the living room and Soundarya presses the buzzer. Bigg Boss congratulates Soundarya saying she was quick. Bigg Boss tells housemates that they have to perform a ration task now, in which Soundarya will get a special power.
There are 5 food stalls in the garden area and housemates have to loot food from 4 stalls in four rounds. Each round will start as well as end with a buzzer. Soundarya will announce which stall will be looted first. One stall will be left in the end and that food will go to the people whose room number is written on it.
In each round housemates looted a food stall. Sajid and Stan didn't participate saying they can't collect the ration like this. They also point out Bigg Boss for giving such a task in which Abdu can't participate properly. At the end of four rounds, the food stall belonging to room of 4 is left as such and Bigg Boss announces that the food will go to people living in that room only.
Bigg Boss asks Abdu if he was happy performing the task. Abdu replies yes. Bigg Boss tells Sajid and Stan that he knows which task Abdu is capable of and which not so don't accuse me of being unfair to him.
Vikas talks to Abdu and tells him to follow his mind and heart in the game and don't listen to anyone else. Abdu replies, I listen to everyone but I do whatever I feel is right for me and my game.
Tina, Vikas, and Shalin are sitting outside, Shalin says my gravity is important than this game and anything else in the world. Vikas teases him saying do you even have gravity. Shalin gets angry and walks away.
Priyanka goes to Archana and tries to cheer her up. Priyanka says, I can't see you upset so forget whatever happened and let us reconcile. Archana says, you know kitchen and cooking is my trigger point but you still used that against me during the fight. Priyanka says, Archana even you said bad and mean words to me but after Ankit, only you are my true friend here. Both hug each other.
Shalin talks to Vikas and tells him that you can not disrespect me. Vikas says, I was just kidding but you took it in a wrong way. Both argue over the statements that they used for each other.
Episode ends here.
