Bigg Boss 16, 14 December, Episode 75 Written Update: Archana vs Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16, 14 December, Episode 75 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, a nomination task was performed by the housemates.

Shalin, Tina, Sajid, and Shiv got nominated for this week while Priyanka, Nimrit, and Ankit were saved by captain Soundarya using her special power.

Sreejita confronted MC Stan for her statement against Priyanka where he said, I don't talk to women. Stan tried to explain but Sreejita was not convinced with her reasoning, which led to a cold war between the two.

Shalin and Tina tried to sort out their differences after they got nominated by other housemates.

Let us read ab out what happened in today's episode on Wednesday, 14 December 2022.