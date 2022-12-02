Bigg Boss 16, 2 December, Episode 63 Written Update: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss 16, 2nd December 2022 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 1 December 2022, a captaincy related task was played between the housemates and Golden Guys. Ankit, Priyanka, Shalin, Sumbul became the contenders by sacrificing the passcodes for winning back the prize money. Archana and Sumbul were seen on loggerheads when the latter chose captaincy over prize money.
An ugly war of words was seen between Shalin and Nimrit, in which the latter accused him of making fun of her mental illness. During the task, Tina Dutta got injured and ended up in the medical room.
Let us read about today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Friday, 2 December 2022.
The episode with Salman Khan on the BB stage. Abid, Sajid, and Nimrit are sharing some funny moments. Ankit, Priyanka, and Soundarya discuss about Tina's injury and all of them say that she recovered quickly and is walking normally today.
Bigg Boss calls all the housemates in garden area and gives them a task. In the task, some statements were displayed on a television that were said by housemate against each other. Each contestant had to guess the person who used the statement against them and throw mud on him/her as a punishment.
An ugly war of words was seen between Archana and Tina because of Archana's statement against Tina's birthday cake and her dog. upset with Archana's words, Tina called her insolent and mannerless.
