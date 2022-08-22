67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Date, Venue, Streaming Channel, Nominations, and Host

The 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 details are here.
(Photo Courtesy: filmfare.com)
The 67th edition of the Filmfare Awards is back and ready to celebrate the top talents in Bollywood. It is considered to be one of the most prestigious award shows in Bollywood as every artist in the industry dreams to win the Black Lady at least once in their career. The Filmfare Awards have been continuing for over six decades and now the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 will honour the best actors in Bollywood in 2021.
The 67th edition of the Filmfare Awards is all set to be telecast on 9 September 2022. Apart from the award distribution, one can watch different entertainment acts and memorable moments during the event. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will be hosting the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022.
What is the date of the Filmfare Awards?
The 67th Filmfare Awards will be telecast on 9 September 2022 for viewers. The Filmfare Awards will be conducted at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on 30 August.
Where to watch the 67th Filmfare Awards?
Viewers can watch the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 on Colors TV and Colors Cineplex. The show will also be streamed online on Facebook.
Which celebrities will perform at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022?
In the 67th edition of the Filmfare Awards, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan, and Disha Patani will be performing. Other celebrities are also likely to perform at the award function.
Who will host the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022?
Ranveer Singh is going to host the 67th Filmfare Awards along with Arjun Kapoor.
Who all have been nominated for the 67th Filmfare Awards?
Shershaah, Rashmi Rocket, and Sardar Udham are some of the nominations for the Best Film award. Akarsh Khurana for Rashmi Rocket, Kabir Khan for 83, and Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham have been nominated for the Best Director award.
Dhanush, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal have been nominated for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male). For Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, and Vidya Balan are some of the nominations.
There are other award categories and nominations as well. Viewers will get to know everything when they watch the award function.