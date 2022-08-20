Rhea Kapoor & Others Congratulate Parents Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their son.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child — a baby boy, on Saturday, 20 August. The couple announced the news by releasing a statement that was first shared by Neetu Kapoor on her offical Instagram handle.
Here's how fans and Bollywood celebrities reacted to the same:
Several celebs congratulated the couple upon hearing the good news. Actor Sayani Gupta wrote on Sonam's Instagram post. "That is fantastic! Congratulations!!! Love love love," while Kriti Sanon commented "Congrats!!!" with heart emoticons.
Musician Anoushka Shankar also sent her wishes to Sonam and said, "Congratulations lovely! Thinking of you all xx." Instagram influencer and content creator Dolly Singh also commented on the post and said, "Omg congratulations guys," with a heart emoticon.
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Dhingra, and Megha Kapoor also dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. Amrita Arora wrote, "Congratulations" with heart emoticons, as well, and Tanisha Mukerji commented, "Congratularions and so much love."
Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also shared a note on her Instagram story, making the announcement of a new member's addition to their family. The note read, "We are delighted to announce on the 20th of August, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel."
Neetu Kapoor also congratulated the couple on her Instagram story.
The actor's fans also sent their good wishes to the couple.
