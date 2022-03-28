Oscars '22: How a Slap Overshadowed Political Takes & History Being Made, Online

The top three trending topics on my Twitter feed right now are ‘Will Smith’, ‘#WillAndChris’ and #whatjusthappened, also related to Will Smith and Chris Rock. If you’ve been on the internet in the past seven hours or so, you know that Will slapped Chris after the latter made an insensitive ‘joke’ about Jada Pinkett Smith. It took over the Internet with people splitting into ‘Team Chris’ and ‘Team Will’ and those who condemned both the actors.

With the noise that one slap generated on social media, several (sometimes subtle) political stances and historic moments at the 94th Academy awards got overshadowed—a great disservice to the artistes, the communities they represent, and the social causes.

What all did the Oscars 2022 talk about, and why?