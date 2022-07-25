ADVERTISEMENT

Police Register Case Against Unknown Man Giving Life Threats to Katrina & Vicky

Vicky Kaushal alleged that the anonymous man had been sending life threats to him and his wife through Instagram.

Mumbai police have registered a case against an unknown man for allegedly sending life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The URI actor filed a complaint against the anonymous person for posting threat messages on Instagram and stalking his wife, Katrina.

The case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station, in Mumbai as per the latest report by ANI.

In continuation to the report, the police have probed an investigation into the case. The actor's complaint was registered under the u/s 506 (2), 354 (D) IPC r/w section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Besides, the couple was recently spotted in the Maldives, celebrating Katrina's beachside birthday bash with their family and friends. Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, and actors Ileana D'Cruz and Sharvari Wagh were also a part of the celebration.

