West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Result Date: Counting of Votes Details Here

The West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 formally took place on 8 July, as per schedule. Around 74000 seats were available for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Gram Panchayats. It is important to note that 200000 candidates took part in the elections for approximately 73887 seats. People want to know the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 result date and details to see who is the winners. We have all the latest details for you so you can stay informed.

As per the latest official details, the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 took place on 8 July, and the voting started in the morning at 7 am. People could go to various polling booths in the state. The timings of the Panchayat election were from 7 am to 5 pm. It is time to count the votes and see the winning party.