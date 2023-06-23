Opposition Meeting LIVE Updates | 'Agenda to End BJP Rule': Stage Set in Patna

Opposition Meeting in Patna LIVE Updates
(Photos: PTI)
Opposition Meeting in Patna Today Live Updates: Top leaders of Opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and others are set to attend the grand meeting in Patna led by Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.
With the goal to chalk out a strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, most parties expect to reach a common ground despite differences at the regional level.
Who all are expected to attend the meeting?
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visits Patna Sahib Gurudawara, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja being welcomed by supporters on his arrival at Jai Prakash Naryan Airport to attend the opposition parties meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee looks on during a meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023. RJD leaders Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav are also seen.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeks blessing of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav during a meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by party laeder Abhishek Banerjee meets RJD President Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Key developments that took place ahead of the meeting:
Ahead of the meet, Nitish Kumar on Thursday met AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Raghav Chadha in the backdrop of the party's agenda on getting the Opposition's support to quash the Delhi ordinance by the Centre.
Kharge on Friday said that the Congress will decided on the issue of supporting AAP on the matter of Delhi ordinance ahead of the next Parliament session.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that issues plaguing the country, including Manipur violence, will be discussed in the meeting.
"If democracy has to survive after 2024, all political leaders of Opposition parties will have to show a big heart for national interest," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will skip the meet citing a prior commitment.
Ahead of the Opposition meet, Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers to say that the Congress is here to win the ideological war with the BJP-RSS.
"There is an ideological war going on in India. On one hand, there is the Congress that aims at Bharat Jodo and on the other is the BJP-RSS with 'Bharat Todo' ideology. Hence, we have came to Bihar today. The Congress party's DNA is in Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said.
"All Opposition parties of the country are here today. Together, we will defeat the BJP. You must have seen the campaigns and speeches of BJP leaders in Karnataka. You all saw the results," Gandhi added.
"You will not see the BJP in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. The Congress party will win," he said.
Addressing party workers in Patna, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was Rahul Gandhi who took the first step for Opposition unity.
"Rahul Gandhi took the first step so that all Opposition parties come together and fight unitedly in 2024. Rahul Gandhi and I thought that we should call all party leaders to talk with that goal in mind. We are having a meeting in Patna today," Kharge said while addressing party workers in Patna.
Speaking on the media on the issue of the Centre's ordinance in Delhi and supporting the AAP on the matter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "We will take a decision on it ahead of the upcoming Parliament session."
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Pawan Khera arrived in Patna for Opposition meeting.
Ahead of the meeting, Congress workers erected banners saying 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' in Patna.
"Rahul Gandhi will meet party workers, they want to meet him after Bharat Jodo Yatra. Makllikarjun Kharge is visiting Bihar for the first time after Karnataka victory, everybody is excited," Congress leader Pawan Khera told told the media.
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah arrived in Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting.
JMM workers sing songs and chanted slogans outside Patna airport to welcome Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren who will be participating in the opposition meeting later today.
In the morning editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party said that the Opposition will have to show a 'big heart' in national interest.
"If democracy has to survive after 2024, all political leaders of Opposition parties will have to show a big heart for national interest. If all parties unite, it will instill confidence among voters," the party said.
Security arrangements have been heightened and barricading on roads has been increased on the roads leading to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence ahead of the opposition meeting in Patna.
Speaking to the media ahead of the grand Opposition meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that all parties want to fight the BJP unitedly.
"All of us want to fight against the BJP unitedly, ending their rule is our agenda," he said.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is en route to for Patna to attend the mega opposition meeting called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya Thackeray, and MP Sanjay Raut, left for Patna to attend the opposition meeting, called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former J&k chief minister Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Patna to attend the Opposition meeting.
