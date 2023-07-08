West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Voting Commences, TMC Worker Killed in Murshidabad

Voting in the West Bengal panchayat elections, in which around 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas are eligible to vote, began at 7 am on Saturday, 8 July.

Hours after the polling commenced, a TMC worker named Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed in the Murshidabad district of the state, news agency ANI reported. The polling agent of a BJP candidate was also killed in an attack by a group of people, and the candidate, named Maya Barman, herself injured.

"TMC goons hurled a bomb at my agent and killed him. They also attacked me," Barman told ANI.

Meanwhile, the the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged that their candidates were attacked by rival parties.

On Friday, the TMC had claimed that three of its workers had been killed in a fresh escalation of violence in the state.