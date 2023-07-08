West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Voting Commences, TMC Worker Killed in Murshidabad

A security personnel stands guard outside a polling station in Bankura as people stand in a queue to cast their votes in the West Bengal panchayat elections on Saturday, 8 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Voting in the West Bengal panchayat elections, in which around 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas are eligible to vote, began at 7 am on Saturday, 8 July.
Hours after the polling commenced, a TMC worker named Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed in the Murshidabad district of the state, news agency ANI reported. The polling agent of a BJP candidate was also killed in an attack by a group of people, and the candidate, named Maya Barman, herself injured.
"TMC goons hurled a bomb at my agent and killed him. They also attacked me," Barman told ANI.
Meanwhile, the the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged that their candidates were attacked by rival parties.
On Friday, the TMC had claimed that three of its workers had been killed in a fresh escalation of violence in the state.
The ruling party also pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and CPI(M) – which had been demanding the deployment of Central forces in the state for the Panchayat polls.
"The @BJP4Bengal @CPIM_WESTBENGAL and @INCWestBengal have been clamouring for the deployment of Central Forces. So, where are the Central Forces when they are needed the most? This signals a colossal failure on their part to ensure the safety and security of the people, before the polls have even commenced!" the party added.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)