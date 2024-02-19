Sandeshkhali Evokes Memories of Nandigram. Can Mamata Quell Women's Fury?

Sandeshkhali, once a sleepy village in West Bengal, now flickers with flames that illuminate a deeper fire – the disillusionment of Mamata Banerjee's very own. Smoke curls from the ashes of trust, fuelled by the harrowing narratives of women, her staunchest allies, now turned adversaries by the alleged atrocities within the party they believed in.

This isn't just a political inferno; it's a personal betrayal writ large.

The flames lick at the core of Banerjee's identity – the champion of the downtrodden. Women, once the bedrock of her support, now stand at the forefront of dissent, their voices echoing the cries of Nandigram, a specter haunting her reign. Their pain hangs heavy in the air, a potent weapon wielded by the Opposition, waiting to strike at the heart of her support base.