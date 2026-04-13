'Not Enough Time Left': Deleted Voters in West Bengal Are Now Facing Dead End

With just days left for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, 33-year-old Zakir Hossain appears visibly agitated.

A voter from Rajganj Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, he is left toiling outside the offices of his local block development officer (BDO), election officials, and even his local political workers. Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Hossain's name has been deleted from the voter list due to a discrepancy in the spelling of his father's name.

Hossain is aware that the Supreme Court has set up Appellate Tribunals in Kolkata to hear cases like his, but he fears there "isn't enough time left".