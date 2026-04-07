In Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, 95.5% Deleted Voters Are Muslims, Says Report

The figures are based on the ECV voter roll data from the following supplementary lists: 1,2,3,4a, 7, 8 and 9. In six of these lists, the overall share of Muslim deletions ranges from 60.9% to a staggering 98.7%. The only exception is list 4a, where only 1 woman was removed who identified as a non-Muslim; hence, no Muslim deletions were recorded in 4a. The deletions in these lists include a total of 1,443 men and 1,383 women.

“This analysis suggests the SIR process was conducted with a political agenda — to purge Muslim names to secure electoral advantage for one party. The deleted voters are unlikely to be able to vote this time, as the appeals process will take time,” Sabir Ahamed of the Sabar Institute told The Telegraph.

This concern is aggravated by the fact that the special tribunals mandated by the Supreme Court to hear these appeals have yet to become fully functional, even though the first phase of polling on 23 April is less than a month away.