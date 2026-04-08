'BJP Betrayed Us': Bengal's Matua Hindus Branded 'Infiltrators' After SIR Purge

(At The Quint, we continue to give voice to those who would otherwise go unheard. If you find value in our work, support us by becoming a member.)

The words 'The Exile' is painted in bold English letters at the entrance of the Thakurbari temple in Thakurnagar, the "heartland" of the Matua community in West Bengal, located about 65 km from Kolkata.

"Exile is something all Matuas understand. We are all refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan, after all. It has been part of our identity. And it remains so, today more than ever, amid the SIR process which is turning refugees into infiltrators," says Mamatabala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Matua community's religious matriarch, as she points at the red letters.