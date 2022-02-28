WB Civic Polls: BJP Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over 'Rigging'

BJP workers in West Bengal clashed with police personnel on Monday, 28 February, during protests against alleged electoral malpractices in the state civic polls held on Sunday, 27 February.

The BJP also called for a 12-hour bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, in West Bengal on Monday to protest against the alleged rigging and attacks on opposition party members "by ruling TMC goons" during the elections.

Polling for 108 civic bodies in West Bengal, held on Sunday, saw multiple reports of violence among opposition candidates, booth rigging, false voting with BJP claiming that the police did not allow BJP workers to vote.

Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president, said: