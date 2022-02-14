TMC Clean Sweeps WB Municipal Corporation Polls, Wins Big in All 4 Civic Bodies

The TMC retained Bidhannagar by winning 39 out of 41 seats while the BJP and Left failed to open their account. The Congress got one seat while one independent candidate also emerged victorious.

In Chandernagore, the TMC bagged 31 out of 32 seats while the CPI(M) managed to win the remaining one. In Siliguri, the TMC bagged 37 out of 47 seats while the BJP won five, CPI(M) four, and the Congress managed only one.

In Asansol which had the most number of seats going to the polls, the TMC won 91 out of 106 seats. The BJP came second with seven seats, while the Congress and the CPIM won three and two seats, respectively. Three remaining seats were won by the independents.