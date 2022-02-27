Violence Reported as Polling Begins in 108 Civic Bodies in West Bengal

A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote. Photo used for representational purposes.
As polling began on the morning of Sunday, 27 February in 108 civic bodies in West Bengal, numerous incidents of opposition candidates being beaten up, booth rigging, false voting, and other electoral malpractices were reported throughout the day.
Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. According to NDTV, 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, with at least one armed police in every booth.
ANI reported that a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in North Parganas.
Arjun Singh, vice-president of the BJP in West Bengal, said that two electronic voting machines (EVMs) were vandalised at ward 9 and there is a similar situation across the state. He added that the police are arresting BJP workers and not letting them vote.
He said, "Only police and goons are voting here. Voters are scared to vote, especially the Bengali population, who are not being allowed to vote. Even TMC's core vote bank, Muslims are not able to vote. Police here is playing one of the three monkeys of Gandhiji."
According to an Indian Express report, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) candidates in Arambag, allegedly came under attack by the TMC. In Murshidabad too, opposition candidates were allegedly beaten up. Media persons in Dum Dum and at Contai in East Midnapore district were allegedly beaten up by the TMC workers.
In Bhatpara, a BJP candidate’s husband was accused of destroying EVMs.
