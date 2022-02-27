Violence Reported as Polling Begins in 108 Civic Bodies in West Bengal

As polling began on the morning of Sunday, 27 February in 108 civic bodies in West Bengal, numerous incidents of opposition candidates being beaten up, booth rigging, false voting, and other electoral malpractices were reported throughout the day.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. According to NDTV, 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, with at least one armed police in every booth.