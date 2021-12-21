Kolkata Civic Poll: TMC Sweeps Amid Violence Allegations, Left Displaces BJP

On election day, 19 December, there were complaints of voter intimidation, violence, and rigging. Bombs were hurled near Sealdah’s Taki Boys School, injuring three voters. Even in Beleghata and Khanna area, bombs were hurled. Kolkata police said unidentified miscreants were behind the acts.

In the early hours of 19 December, the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikary was cordoned off by police, even though the house was located in a different district. Strangely, the police didn’t make a statement or give a reason for such an action.

Seven BJP MLAs remained stuck inside the MLAs' hostel on the polling day at Kyd Street as Kolkata police locked the main gate.

After the completion of polling, later at night, Congress candidate from ward 16 of Hatibagan area Ravi Saha was pinned down on the street, his clothes were taken and was brutally assaulted.

Amitava Chakraborty, election agent of Congress candidate Santosh Pathak was assaulted inside a polling station in Ward 45.

In Ward number 23 of Bagbazar area, in a school named Marwari Balika Vidyalaya, a group of people stormed into the polling station, allegedly rigged the EVM, tore apart files and left.

In the Metiabruz area, supporters of independent candidate Rubina Naaz were attacked and one of the persons suffered a head injury.

In Ward number 53 of Taltala area, Congress candidate Akbar Husain’s aide was attacked. Similarly, in Ward 23, CPI(M) candidate Sujata Saha was attacked and was later admitted to Kolkata Medical College.

In most cases, the perpetrators did not appear to be locals, claimed the Opposition. Bengali TV channels reported several instances where a false voter or person who had already voted once, was caught on camera queuing up for a second time.

And all these happened despite deployment of 23,000 police personnel. But on the day of polling, the Kolkata police remained blindsided and barely took any actions against the perpetrators.

It is ironic that the TMC, which accused the BJP of orchestrating mass violence and rampant rigging in the 25 November Tripura civic elections, was now being accused of the same.

When TMC MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee came to cast his vote, he countered the allegations and said, “Tripura and Bengal are as different as hell and heaven when it comes to exercising of votes. In Tripura, we have seen how candidates themselves were not allowed to vote. And here, people are celebrating the festival of democracy freely. I am saying publicly on record that if there is any evidence against any Trinamool worker, we will make sure he is taken to task.”

When reporters asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the violence in the KMC poll, she said, “Somebody cannot contest 144 seats, then they will do drama. It’s better to ignore them. I’m happy the election was peaceful.”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty accused the state administration and the poll body of failing to ensure free and fair elections.

“TMC looted and it is unfortunate to see the keepers acting like violators. Today, we all witnessed the mockery of democracy,” he said.