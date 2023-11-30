Mizoram Exit Poll Result Updates: MNF & ZPM in Close Contest, Pollsters Predict

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 and Exit Poll Result News and Latest Updates
Mizoram Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Latest Updates:
Predictions for the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, 30 November, showed that the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) would return to power in the state.
While CVoter and Republic-P-Marq and Matrize gave the advantage to the MNF,with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) close behind. Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21.
The Quint brings you exit poll data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya.
CVoter is predicting the following results for the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023:
MNF: 15-21
ZPM: 12-18
INC: 2-8
Others: 0-5
CVoter projected the following vote share for each party:
MNF: 32 percent
ZPM: 28.75 percent
INC: 24.7 percent
Others: 14.6 percent
MNF: 17-22
ZPM: 7-12
Congress: 7-10
BJP: 01-02
Republic-P-Marq and Matrize projected the following vote share for each party:
MNF: 32.6 percent
ZPM: 14.6 percent
Congress: 31.2 percent
BJP: 9.2 percent
According to India Today-Axis My India, the seat share projections in the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 are:
MNF: 3-7
ZPM: 28-35
Congress: 2-4
BJP: 0-2
India Today-Axis My India projected the following vote share for each party:
MNF: 27 percent
ZPM: 49 percent
Congress: 20 percent
BJP: 2 percent
Mizoram recorded 77.04 percent polling in the Assembly elections held on 7 November.
Mizoram went to polls to elect representatives in 40 seats. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) eligible voters, across 1,276 polling stations, will decide the fate of 174 candidates.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party formed the state government in the previous elections held in November 2018, after winning 26 seats in the 40-seat state Assembly.
The ZPM and Congress secured eight and five seats each, respectively.
The key candidates of MNF include Zoramthanga, the current Chief Minister of Mizoram, who secured 42.9 percent votes in the 2018 elections, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, among others. ZPM founder Lalduhoma is contesting from Serchhip.
The key candidates of Congress includes state Congress chief Lalsawta, Lalrindika Ralte, and Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, among others. BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting from the Dampa constituency, a key seat for the saffron party and the only one seat that the party won in 2018.
