Mizoram Exit Poll Result Updates: MNF & ZPM in Close Contest, Pollsters Predict

Mizoram Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Latest Updates:

Predictions for the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, 30 November, showed that the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) would return to power in the state.

While CVoter and Republic-P-Marq and Matrize gave the advantage to the MNF,with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) close behind. Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21.

The Quint brings you exit poll data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya.

Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chattisgarh.