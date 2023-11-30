Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mizoram election  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mizoram Exit Poll Result Updates: MNF & ZPM in Close Contest, Pollsters Predict

Mizoram Exit Poll Result Updates: MNF & ZPM in Close Contest, Pollsters Predict

Mizoram Election Exit Poll Result 2023: Catch all exit poll predictions for Mizoram Assembly elections here.
Mizoram Election
Updated:

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 and Exit Poll Result News and Latest Updates

Mizoram Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Latest Updates:

Predictions for the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, 30 November, showed that the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) would return to power in the state.

While CVoter and Republic-P-Marq and Matrize gave the advantage to the MNF,with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) close behind. Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21.

The Quint brings you exit poll data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya.

CVoter Gives Edge to MNF

CVoter is predicting the following results for the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023:

  • MNF: 15-21

  • ZPM: 12-18

  • INC: 2-8

  • Others: 0-5

Vote Share Projection by CVoter 

CVoter projected the following vote share for each party:

  • MNF: 32 percent

  • ZPM: 28.75 percent

  • INC: 24.7 percent

  • Others: 14.6 percent

Republic-P-Marq and Matrize Forecasts MNF Advantage

  • MNF: 17-22

  • ZPM: 7-12

  • Congress: 7-10

  • BJP: 01-02

Vote Share Projection by Republic-P-Marq and Matrize

Republic-P-Marq and Matrize projected the following vote share for each party:

  • MNF: 32.6 percent

  • ZPM: 14.6 percent

  • Congress: 31.2 percent

  • BJP: 9.2 percent

India Today-Axis My India Predict Big Win for ZPM

According to India Today-Axis My India, the seat share projections in the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 are:

  • MNF: 3-7

  • ZPM: 28-35

  • Congress: 2-4

  • BJP: 0-2

Vote Share Projection by India Today-Axis My India

India Today-Axis My India projected the following vote share for each party:

  • MNF: 27 percent

  • ZPM: 49 percent

  • Congress: 20 percent

  • BJP: 2 percent

Mizoram Recorded 77% Voter Turnout

Mizoram recorded 77.04 percent polling in the Assembly elections held on 7 November.

Mizoram went to polls to elect representatives in 40 seats. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) eligible voters, across 1,276 polling stations, will decide the fate of 174 candidates.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party formed the state government in the previous elections held in November 2018, after winning 26 seats in the 40-seat state Assembly.

The ZPM and Congress secured eight and five seats each, respectively.

Who Are the Key Players?

  • The key candidates of MNF include Zoramthanga, the current Chief Minister of Mizoram, who secured 42.9 percent votes in the 2018 elections, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, among others. ZPM founder Lalduhoma is contesting from Serchhip.

  • The key candidates of Congress includes state Congress chief Lalsawta, Lalrindika Ralte, and Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, among others. BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting from the Dampa constituency, a key seat for the saffron party and the only one seat that the party won in 2018.

Published: 30 Nov 2023,05:00 PM IST

