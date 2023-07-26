‘Horrible Things Happened in Manipur,' Says NDA Ally & Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
(The Quint)
Reporter: Himanshi Dahiya
Producers: Himanshi Dahiya, Aakriti Handa
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
Senior Editor: Somya Lakhani
The tremors of the ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur are also being felt in the neighbouring state of Mizoram.
With an increasing number of displaced people from Manipuri seeking refuge in Mizoram, The Quint spoke to Mizoram’s Chief Minister Zoramthanga about how the BJP, with which his own party is affiliated, is handling the crisis.
He also opens up about Manipur CM Biren Singh's refusal to resign.
When questioned about whether the Central government and the Manipur government went horribly wrong in reading the situation on the ground, Zoramthanga said, "I believe that they tried their best but trying their best is not good enough."
On being asked if he believes that Manipur's CM Biren Singh should have at least taken moral responsibility and stepped down by now, the Mizoram CM told The Quint, “It is up to Biren Singh to resign or not... He should consult with the BJP leaders in Delhi. Looking at what is happening, they will know best what to do.”
The Mizo National Front (MNF) is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region and a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.
When asked if he would reconsider his support for the NDA in light of whatever has happened in Manipur, Zoramthanga said, “There is no need to reconsider. We were the founding members of the NDA from the beginning with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We were not with the Congress-led UPA group. Our support to NDA is issue-based.”
Since refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh are already seeking shelter in the state, Mizoram is now facing an additional influx of displaced people from neighbouring Manipur.
About this, Zoramthanga said:
It has now been three months since the onset of the ethnic conflict in Manipur, and various solutions have emerged from different corners to pacify the tense situation.
Regarding the possibility of imposing President's Rule, a topic that many people are discussing, the Mizoram CM stated, “The decision on whether the imposition of President's Rule is good or not should be left to the Manipur government and the Union government as they know better what will be the best.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)