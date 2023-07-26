‘Horrible Things Happened in Manipur,' Says NDA Ally & Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

The tremors of the ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur are also being felt in the neighbouring state of Mizoram.

With an increasing number of displaced people from Manipuri seeking refuge in Mizoram, The Quint spoke to Mizoram’s Chief Minister Zoramthanga about how the BJP, with which his own party is affiliated, is handling the crisis.

He also opens up about Manipur CM Biren Singh's refusal to resign.

When questioned about whether the Central government and the Manipur government went horribly wrong in reading the situation on the ground, Zoramthanga said, "I believe that they tried their best but trying their best is not good enough."