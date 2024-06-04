Karnataka Results: Rape-Accused NDA Candidate Prajwal Revanna Trails From Hassan

In the week leading to 26 April, multiple videos surfaced in Hassan of Revanna allegedly raping, sexually abusing and filming several women surfaced, sparking a row in Karnataka.

Hours after polling concluded, the 33-year-old fled to Germany on his diplomatic passport.

Soon after, three FIRs against Prajwal, based on complaints by survivors of the assault. His father HD Revanna, meanwhile, was arrested for 'kidnapping' a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal. He was later let out on bail.

The case against Prajwal Revanna had been registered under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In one of the FIRs accessed by The Quint, one of the survivors alleged: