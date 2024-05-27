'I Will Return...': How Prajwal Revanna Was Allowed To Evade Justice for a Month

In a matter of hours after the polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on 26 April, Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany on his diplomatic passport.

"When the elections were held on 26 April, there was no case against me and no SIT was formed. My foreign trip was pre-planned. I got to know about the allegations when I was on my trip... Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders started talking about it and a political conspiracy was hatched against me..." Prajwal alleged in the video.

However, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 2 May that "no political clearance was either sought from or issued by the MEA" with respect to Prajwal's travel to Germany.

Diplomatic passports are issued to specific people of power within the Indian government. For people in the government not entitled to them, a visa note is issued.