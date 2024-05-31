Prajwal Revanna Sexual Assault Case: Hassan MP Arrested After Landing in B'luru

Nearly a month after being on the run from the authorities, suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested in the early hours of Friday, 31 May, at Bengaluru airport in connection with multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

The grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, Revanna had reportedly fled to Germany after purported videos of women being sexually abused started doing the rounds in Hassan last month.

Upon his return from Munich, the sitting MP from Hassan was taken into custody by Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) officials and subsequently handed over to the SIT, according to a report by news agency PTI.