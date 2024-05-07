An Unparliamentary Government: What the Prajwal Revanna House of Horrors Exposes

No other law was even proposed or discussed on crimes against women.

However, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 increased the age of the victim considered a major in the case of gang rape from 16 to 18 years. It also criminalised sexual intercourse by the promise of marriage or deceitful means. This, in fact, is regressive in that it infantilises grown women's consent to sexual intercourse and enables false cases.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), incidences of rape doubled from 18,233 in 2004 to 36,735 in 2014.

In 2022, the NCRB compiled 38,911 cases of child rape alone and 4,45,256 cases of violence against women. Even with these staggering statistics, the sum total of substantive legislative responses from the BJP government is one solitary Act.

Beyond this, sexual offences against women where the state or agents of the state are accused or culpable have not been even acknowledged in Parliament. Where the ADR data on crimes against women by MPs and MP candidates should make the ruling party discuss and draft legislation against abuse of women by the elected, the BJP has taken a radical approach.