Karnataka Exit Poll Results: Cong Trumps BJP in Most Polls, JDS May Be Kingmaker

In what looks like a tough fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the HD Devegowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) might play the kingmaker once again in the race for the Karnataka Assembly, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday, 10 May.

The predictions poured in as Karnataka concluded polling on Wednesday with a voter turnout of over 65 percent. Several polls have predicted for the Congress to be the single largest party in the state, with the BJP at the second spot.

The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.