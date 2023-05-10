Karnataka Exit Poll |Congress Short of Majority at 94-108 Seats: Republic P-MARQ

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka election  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka Exit Poll |Congress Short of Majority at 94-108 Seats: Republic P-MARQ

The exit poll has predicted the BJP will win 85-100 seats.
Fatima Khan
Karnataka Election
Published:

The exit poll has predicted a hung assembly in the Karnataka elections. 

The Republic P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a hung assembly in the Karnataka elections. The exit poll has predicted 94-108 seats for the Congress party, 85-100 seats to the BJP, and 24-32 seats to the JDS. The exit poll has given 2-6 seats to the other parties.

As per this survey, while Congress will be the single largest party, all parties will fall short of the half-way mark of 113.

There are 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly.

As per the exit poll, while Congress is predicted to have a 40 per cent vote share, BJP will have 36 per cent, and JD-S will have 17 per cent vote share.

