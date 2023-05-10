Karnataka CVoter Exit Poll: Congress Ahead of BJP, But Short of Majority Mark
(Image courtesy: The Quint)
The Congress is expected to accrue the maximum number of seats in Karnataka, as per the ABP-CVoter exit poll. However, the party is predicted to still fall short of the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member Assembly.
The predicted seat share is as follows:
Congress: 100-112 seats
BJP: 83-95 seats
JD(S): 21-29 seats
Others: 2-6 seats
The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
Further, the Congress party’s vote-share is expected to be 41.1%, BJP’s 38.3%, JDS 14.6% and others 6%, as per ABP-CVoter.
Polling was conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes slated to be held on Saturday, 13 May.
