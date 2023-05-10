Karnataka CVoter Exit Poll: Congress Ahead of BJP, But Short of Majority Mark

The Congress is expected to accrue the maximum number of seats in Karnataka, as per the ABP-CVoter exit poll. However, the party is predicted to still fall short of the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member Assembly.

The predicted seat share is as follows:



Congress: 100-112 seats

BJP: 83-95 seats

JD(S): 21-29 seats

Others: 2-6 seats