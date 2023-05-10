Assembly Polls 2023: Who's Who of Karnataka Politicians Cast Vote Amid Fanfare

Polling for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 began at 7 am on 10 May.
(Image: Soundarya Athimuthu/The Quint)
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, who is the official candidate from Kanakapura consituency, is contesting against the BJP's R Ashoka. A Vokkaliga leader, Shivakumar had asked voters to look at LPG cylinders before casting their vote to remind themselves of burgeoning prices of LPG and other essentials under the BJP government. The Congress' campaign has been centered around accusing the BJP of widespread corruption in governance. Shivakumar cast his vote after offering prayers.
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 in Shikaripura constituency along with his family. His son BY Vijayendra (third from left) is the contesting candidate at Shikaripura. A strong Lingayat leader of the BJP, Yediyurappa did not contest election this year. Though he campaigned widely for the BJP, his absence from the candidates' list had caused worry for some sections within the BJP who think Yediyurappa alone built the saffron party's base in Karnataka.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who assumed the top office in the state in July 2021 is the BJP's Shiggaon candiadte. After he came to power in the state, the BJP took a tactical pivot concentrating on consolidation of votes over Hindutva. His predecessor BS Yediyurappa was known to be a a BJP leader who refined caste engineering to come to power in Karnataka. The 2023 Assembly election is expected to be an acid test of the BJP's Hindutva push in Karnataka. Bommai cast his vote after offering prayers.
Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje offers prayers before a Bajrangbali mural at a temple before casting her vote. She had earlier termed the Congress' promise to possibly ban the Bajrang Dal, if it engages in promoting enmity between communities, an attempt to insult Lord Hanuman. The Congress had also promised to ban Popular Front of India, if it engages in similar communal activities.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. Sitaraman was largely missing from the BJP's political campaign in Karnataka.
Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) casts his vote. Hosabale is believed to be a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
