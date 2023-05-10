Assembly Polls 2023: Who's Who of Karnataka Politicians Cast Vote Amid Fanfare

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 in Shikaripura constituency along with his family. His son BY Vijayendra (third from left) is the contesting candidate at Shikaripura. A strong Lingayat leader of the BJP, Yediyurappa did not contest election this year. Though he campaigned widely for the BJP, his absence from the candidates' list had caused worry for some sections within the BJP who think Yediyurappa alone built the saffron party's base in Karnataka.