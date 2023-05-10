Karnataka Exit Poll: TV9-Polstrat Predicts Hung Assembly, JD(S) Likely Kingmaker

The TV9-Polstrat exit poll predicted a hung Assembly in the Karnataka Election 2023, with the Congress expected to win around 99 to 109 seats, and the BJP predicted to win 88 to 98 seats.

Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to bag 21-26 seats and is thus, likely to emerge as the kingmaker in the election.

The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.