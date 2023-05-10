Karnataka Exit Poll: TV9-Polstrat Predicts Hung Assembly, JD(S) Likely Kingmaker

The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
(Photo: Eshwar Gole/The Quint)
The TV9-Polstrat exit poll predicted a hung Assembly in the Karnataka Election 2023, with the Congress expected to win around 99 to 109 seats, and the BJP predicted to win 88 to 98 seats.
Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to bag 21-26 seats and is thus, likely to emerge as the kingmaker in the election.
The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
The Karnataka Assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.
The election was conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 May.
While the Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.
