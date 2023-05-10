Karnataka Exit Poll Results Live: Verdict To Be Out Shortly

Karnataka Exit Polls Live: The voters of Karnataka cast their vote on Wednesday, 10 May, and all eyes are now on the exit polls.
The final results will only come in on Counting Day, 13 May, but as polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results.
The election is being conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 May. While the Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.
Over 918 candidates are contesting the polls as Independents. Police forces were deployed across the state ahead of Wednesday, with enhanced security in the state's border areas.
The Karnataka Assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.
There are 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST).
The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
Karnataka's total number of voters is 5,21,73,579, out of which 2.62 crores are males and 2.59 crores are females.
9,58,806 voters will be eligible to cast their ballot for the first time.
The number of polling stations across the state is 58,282.
All polling stations will close at 6 pm on Wednesday.
Over 50 % Voters Cast Their Votes Till 3 PM
Around 52.18 percent of the electorate turned up to cast their votes till 3 pm in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, according to data by the Election Commission of India.
Exit Poll Results Expected Shortly
The final results will only come in on Counting Day, 13 May, but as polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results starting 6 PM.
How Accurate Were The 2018 Exit Polls?
Exit polls are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends. Sometimes, they have proven to be in sync with the final results, but on other occasions, they have ended up being inaccurate.
