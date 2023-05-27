Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Oath-Taking of 24 Ministers Underway

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at the oath-taking ceremony.
(Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)
The swearing-in ceremony of 24 Congress MLAs as Cabinet ministers in the newly elected Karnataka government is currently underway at the Vidhan Soudha.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and Governor Thawarchand Gehlot arrived at the Vidhan Soudha earlier on Saturday, 27 May.
The ministers who have taken oath so far include Kanakagiri MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi, five-time Lingayat MLA Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, three-time MLA KN Rajanna, MLA and Dalit leader HC Mahadevappa, former JD(S) leader N Cheluvaraya Swamy, three-time minister Krishan Byregowda, and Congress leader HK Patil.
The choice of ministers comes after extensive deliberations on Friday, 26 May, according to The Indian Express.
While five of the MLAs being inducted into the Cabinet are from the SC-ST category, six of the newly appointed ministers hail from the Lingayat community and four others are Vokkaligas. Only one woman MLA has been given a ministerial berth.
Meanwhile, C Puttarangashetty has been nominated as the deputy speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details)
