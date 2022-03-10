In Photos: AAP, BJP Celebrate Leads as 2022 Assembly Polls Counting Day Proceeds

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers celebrate the party's lead during counting day of Punjab elections.
(Photo: Shashank Parade/PTI)
Counting for the 2022 Assembly elections at Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur which began at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March, is currently underway.
Here is how the counting day looked like at the five states that went to polls, early this year.
Amritsar: Election staff during counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, at a counting centre in Amritsar district, Thursday, 10 March.
New Delhi: A child dressed as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)s Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann flashes the victory sign, during counting day of Punjab Assembly polls, at party office in New Delhi, Thursday, 10 March.
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office decorated with balloons and flowers during counting day of Punjab Assembly polls, at party office in New Delhi, Thursday, 10 March.
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters during counting day of Punjab Assembly polls, at party office in New Delhi, Thursday, 10 March.
Mirzapur: Security arrangements during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outside a counting centre in Mirzapur district, Thursday, 10 March.
New Delhi: Civil Defence volunteers outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office during counting day of Punjab Assembly polls, at party office in New Delhi, Thursday, 10 March.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during counting day of Goa elections, at a counting centre in Panaji, Thursday, 10 March.
Panaji: Goa Health Minister and BJP's candidate from Valpoi constituency Vishwajeet Rane being greeted by supporters, during counting day of Goa elections, at a counting centre in Panaji, Thursday, 10 March.
Kanpur: Security personnel stand guard during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outside a counting centre in Kanpur district, Thursday, 10 March.
Jaunpur: Security arrangements during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outside a counting centre in Jaunpur district, Thursday, 10 March.
Moradabad: Citizens watch a live telecast of election results during the counting day of UP Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Thursday, 10 March.
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers celebrate their partys lead during counting day of Punjab elections in Mumbai, Thursday, 10 March.
Lucknow: BJP supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of the UP Assembly elections, at the party office, in Lucknow, Thursday, 10 March
Patiala: Son of AAP candidate from Patiala Urban constituency, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, sweetens his mouth, as the party heads to a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, in Patiala, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Menon with workers celebrates their party's lead during counting day of Punjab elections, in Mumbai, Thursday, 10 March.
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers holding brooms, which is the party's election symbol, celebrate the party's lead during counting day of Punjab elections in Mumbai, Thursday, 10 March
Agra: Security arrangements during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outside a counting centre in Agra district, Thursday, 10 March.
Amritsar: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter flashes the victory sign, to celebrate the party's lead during the counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar, Thursday, 10 March.
Jalandhar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar district, Thursday, 10 March.
