Himachal Pradesh Election: Voting To Begin Soon, 68 Seats in the Fray

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election live
(Photo: The Quint)
Voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 12 November.
The state will host a bipolar electoral battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also entering the fray for the first time.
Seraj, Haroli, Mandi, Shimla Rural, and Hamirpur are among the key seats going to polls. BJP's sitting Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting from Seraj, where the Congress has fielded former Milkfed chairperson Chet Ram Thakur.
A total of 412 candidates are contesting the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections this year.
Voting in the polls will end at 5 pm on Saturday.
The results of the elections will be declared following the counting of votes on 8 December.
There are 68 constituencies in the hill state, so a party will need to secure 35 seats in order to ensure majority.
The BJP had won majority with 44 seats in the 2017 Assembly election in the state, while the Congress had garnered 21 seats.
"Today is the polling day for all the Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of the devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who will vote for the first time on this occasion," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
Here are a few important seats and candidates to watch out for in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election:
Seraj – Jairam Thakur (BJP)
Nadaun – Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Congress)
Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress)
Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)
Shahpur – Sarveen Chaudhary (BJP)
Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh (Congress)
Kasauli – Rajiv Saizal (BJP)
Mandi - Pratibha Singh (Congress)
With just 68 Assembly seats, Himachal Pradesh is a small but complex state and elections here aren't easy to predict.
Most seats have under 90,000 voters and some, like Lahaul and Spiti, have less than 30,000. Lesser voters means narrower margins. A few thousand votes could change equations in a seat, rebel candidates polling even a few hundred votes could make the difference between winning and losing for the bigger parties.
To understand more, read Himachal Pradesh Election: Data Says Advantage BJP But There Are a Few X-Factors.
Voting in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Saturday.
