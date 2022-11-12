Himachal Pradesh Election: Voting To Begin Soon, 68 Seats in the Fray

Voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 12 November.

The state will host a bipolar electoral battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also entering the fray for the first time.

Seraj, Haroli, Mandi, Shimla Rural, and Hamirpur are among the key seats going to polls. BJP's sitting Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting from Seraj, where the Congress has fielded former Milkfed chairperson Chet Ram Thakur.