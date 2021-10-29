'TMC Means Temple, Mosque, Church': Mamata Addresses Party Workers in Goa

Mamata Banerjee interacting with the fisherman community at Malim Jetty, Betim, Goa.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@banglargorboMB)
Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 29 October addressed her party workers in Goa and hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party slandering TMC as 'anti-hindu' saying that the three letters in her party name, TMC, stand for temple, mosque and church, news agency PTI reported.
Banerjee, whose party is contesting all 40 assembly seats in Goa, is on a three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state ahead of the polls scheduled for 2022.
"We will work for Goa in a strong manner. It is not that we want to divide votes. You have given opportunity to all parties, now give opportunity to the TMC," Banerjee stated, PTI reported.
The TMC supremo went on to censure BJP further, accusing them of defacing posters, waving black flags, and refusing permissions to hold electoral events.
"You deface us (our posters), show black flags, refuse to grant permission (to hold event) because you know that TMC will due but will never compromise," she asserted.
The leader also said that she aims to make the coastal state of Goa "strong and self-sufficient", and assured that once voted to power, the TMC will not 'work with the agenda of revenge,' PTI reported.
Assuring transparency in governance, she added, "If you trust us, the party will give its fullest to back to you...Goa will not be run from Delhi."
(With inputs from news agency PTI.)