'Promise Free Pilgrimage for Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims': Arvind Kejriwal in Goa

File Photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: PTI)
In a significant poll promise, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 1 November, said that he would sponsor pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif and other religious shrines if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the Goa Assembly elections next year.
Saying that his party had organised Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in Delhi, he added that over 35,000 people reaped the benefit of that scheme.
He stated, "We take the people (to pilgrimage spots) in air-conditioned trains. We look after all their needs, including meals."
The CM also spoke on his previous two promises – of guaranteeing employment to at least one member of each family, and providing 300 units of electricity free per family along with ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the state of Goa.
Kejriwal had also promised Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance.
On Monday, announcing that around 1.12 lakh people have already registered for AAP's employment guarantee scheme, the CM asserted that the participation of "25-30 per cent of Goan families already believe in the party."
In 2017, the Congress had won 17 seats – the highest – in Goa's 40-member House. However, this strength faded away in consequent years, with many MLAs defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The ruling BJP, Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and regional parties like the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are all looking to make their electoral mark in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.
(With inputs from ANI.)