'Will Not Let Goa Become a Coal Hub': Rahul Gandhi Ahead of 2022 Polls

Ahead of the assembly elections slated to take place in 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with fisherfolk in Velsao, addressed environmental concerns in the state of Goa on Saturday, 30 October.

The leader asserted that he would not allow the coastal state to turn into a “coal hub”.

“We are very clear that we do not want Goa to be a coal hub, when it does not benefit Goa to be a coal hub and that goes for a lot of environmental destruction that is taking place here," he stated.