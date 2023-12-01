Do Welfare Schemes Really Change the Way Women Vote? What Exit Poll Data Shows

Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Do welfare schemes targeted towards women change the way they vote during elections? If data from the exit polls of the five state Assemblies that went for voting in November is to be believed, then maybe yes.
Data from India Today’s Axis MyIndia poll predicts that:
In Madhya Pradesh, the number of women voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party goes as high as 50 percent. Only 40 percent women, on the other hand, voted for the Congress.
In Chhattisgarh, 43 percent women have voted for the BJP and 41 percent women have voted for the incumbent Congress party.
From the numbers that have come out, only in Rajasthan does Congress have a higher number of women voting for the party. 44 percent women have voted for the Congress, while 40 percent women have voted for the BJP.
Apart from Madhya Pradesh, where 50 percent women and 44 percent men voted for the BJP, according to the exit poll, there's not much of a difference between the predicted vote shares.
In Chhattisgarh, the net difference between the vote shares of men and women is four percent for the BJP and two percent for the Congress. The predictions for Rajasthan are vice-versa.
So, what could be the reasons behind this predicted vote share?
Political parties have been wooing women voters during elections because in the past few polls, they have been kingmakers.
Akshi Chawla, curator of WomenLead, a platform that tracks the representation of women in politics globally, says:
In the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, 74 percent women voted across the state.
In the same year in Rajasthan, 74.66 percent women went to the polling booths to vote, outshining men in the state. The women’s voter turnout was higher than the state’s overall voting percentage as well, which was recorded at 74.21 percent.
Tara Krishnaswamy, political commentator and co-founder of Political Shakti, tells The Quint,
Krishnaswamy goes on to add, "Welfare schemes would be one aspect, but women vote based on what’s delivered to them rather than just promises. Both in MP and Rajasthan, we know the governments have been working on welfare. We will have to wait for the results to see how that has fared for them.”
What Krishnaswamy says, holds true. In the past one year, political parties in both MP and Rajasthan have aggressively campaigned and promised women's welfare in their manifestos.
Congress party's big promises for women in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
BJP's big promises for women in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
But political commentators are also wary of these numbers as of now. For one, Chawla thinks that the difference in numbers between male and female voters is not “significant.”
Chawla explains that such a small net difference between men's and women's vote shares, specifically in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, may not necessarily be statistically significant, so until the election results come in on 3 December, nothing can be said for sure.
Krishnaswamy agrees. She tells The Quint that historically, in many states, women have voted beyond caste, religion, intersectional considerations– but that has again always been when they have been delivered benefits.
“But this doesn’t happen in every election because demographic and intersectional issues do matter,” she says.
Psephologist and co-director of Lokniti Sanjay Kumar, however, believes that that might not be the case across demographics. In a 2022 interview with The Quint, Kumar has said,
“When it comes to unemployment, when it comes to price rises, we noticed that there is some differential pattern. Unemployment, price rise, the day-to-day necessities – for these, the concern among women is much higher."
