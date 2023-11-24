How Gehlot Has Made the Rajasthan Election a Presidential Battle With PM Modi

While Gehlot is not unpopular, there is a high level of anti-incumbency against local level MLAs.

As per a Newslaundry analysis, out of 621 sitting MLAs of both the Congress and the BJP who have contested in the last four elections (2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018), only 38 percent have been re-elected. This shows why there is a revolving-door mechanism in Rajasthan.

While the strike rate of the Congress party’s sitting MLAs who have contested is even poorer at 25 percent, the BJP’s corresponding number is around 50 percent. In this context, the decision of the Congress to deny tickets to just 19 sitting MLAs out of 108 (18 percent) could be crucial. The BJP, on the other hand, denied tickets to 11 sitting MLAs of its 73 (15 percent). The number of sitting MLAs denied tickets by the Congress in Chhattisgarh is much higher at 30 percent.

Aware of this trend, Gehlot has tried to convert the election into a presidential battle with Modi. However, 37 percent of voters believe that while voting, Modi matters more to them than Ashok Gehlot. 32 percent believe Gehlot matters more. At least 20 percent say that both are equally important, according to the results of the NDTV-CSDS Lokniti survey.