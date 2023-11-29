Rajasthan Election: Why Does the Government Oscillate Between BJP and Congress?

Rajasthan culminated voting in the 2023 Assembly Elections on 25 November with a 74.5% voter turnout. The state government has switched between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a pattern visible in every election since 1998.

All eyes are on the results that will come out on 3 December to see if the Congress will be successful in bucking this trend in 2023.

To understand this patterns, we dived into how Rajasthan’s constituencies have changed their allegiances since 2008.