In Three Years, Nearly 2 Lakh Women Went Missing In Madhya Pradesh. Here's Why

The Quint is bringing out exclusive ground reports from across five states through the elections and we need your support in telling stories that matter. Follow and support our coverage here.

In April 2022, 12-year-old Rashmi* told her mother, Devi*, that she will try and get hired as a construction laborer at a building in Alirajpur city. This was par for the course for any child growing up in their village, Chhaktala, as was for practically every village around in Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

Devi, a widow, has spent the last many decades of her life bringing up her eight children, four sons and four daughters.

“We have our land here, and I work on it. But how much can one small patch of land provide for a family of nine? Every member of the family has to work, that’s the norm here,” says Devi.

The year before this, Rashmi had been sent to Gujarat’s Kathiawar, where she spent three months working as a labourer. Rashmi asked her mother for Rs 200 to buy some clothes from the nearby market before she can start her job hunt. Rashmi didn’t return home that day, or the next, or the day after.