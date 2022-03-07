Exit Poll Results 2022: Close Contest Between BJP & Congress in Uttarakhand

The exit poll results for Uttarakhand Assembly elections on Monday, 7 March, indicated a drop in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) seat share, forecasting a tight fight with the challenger Congress.

In the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP had swept the polls, bagging 57 of the 70 seats.

On Monday, ABP-CVoter and Zee News-DesignBoxed polling agencies predicted a spare majority for the Congress in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, India Today-Axis My India gave a contrasting prediction, estimating a majority for the BJP with 36-46 seats, and 20-30 seats for the Congress.